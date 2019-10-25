The Lightening? A Look At More Recent Meagan Good Pics To See What These “Lightskinned” Photos Are All About

Jeep, Maxim And Call Of Duty Black Ops Celebrate Maximum Warrior Launch

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Meagan Good’s Old Pics

Meagan Good has been all over the news as of late because of recent pics that showed her skin being lighter than we are used to. This has caused a lot of speculation about skin lightening or bad lighting or whatever. A lot of people see this lighter pic as something brand new.

Well we need to look at these older pics from her IG to see if she looks any different. Do you think this is sudden? Is it gradual? What are we looking at here?

Take a look and see for yourselves…

Then we can have a discussion about colorism and how it causes people to actually change their skin whether Meagan is doing it or not.

View this post on Instagram

Nothing even matters .. ❣️

A post shared by Meag G,Mrs.Franklin~IfYaNasty (@meagangood) on

View this post on Instagram

Mexico . It’s all #Good

A post shared by Meag G,Mrs.Franklin~IfYaNasty (@meagangood) on

View this post on Instagram

Franklins.

A post shared by Meag G,Mrs.Franklin~IfYaNasty (@meagangood) on

    View this post on Instagram

    ☀️

    A post shared by Meag G,Mrs.Franklin~IfYaNasty (@meagangood) on

