The Lightening? A Look At More Recent Meagan Good Pics To See What These “Lightskinned” Photos Are All About
Meagan Good’s Old Pics
Meagan Good has been all over the news as of late because of recent pics that showed her skin being lighter than we are used to. This has caused a lot of speculation about skin lightening or bad lighting or whatever. A lot of people see this lighter pic as something brand new.
Well we need to look at these older pics from her IG to see if she looks any different. Do you think this is sudden? Is it gradual? What are we looking at here?
Take a look and see for yourselves…
Then we can have a discussion about colorism and how it causes people to actually change their skin whether Meagan is doing it or not.
View this post on Instagram
Seester.. what to say? I feel we’ve said it all over the years 🤷🏽♀️ .. and yet we can still say so much more. You are everything to me. My life would not be what it has been and is without you. You have been one of my greatest teachers. You are my Hero, the first person I ever and still look up to.. one of the greatest loves of my life. My other Purpose Partner. My safe place.. my unconditional love. You see me. You’ve lifted me, carried me, challenged me .. I love you to life. So very very much 🙏🏾 You already know I thank God for you every single day.. I wouldn’t know how to love properly without the gift God gave me and so many of “you”. I cherish the day He brought you here 😭(even though you got here before me 🤷🏽♀️)… Thank you for blazing a path for me ..🙏🏾 I honor & adore you today and everyday. I love you morequal! Happy Blessed Birthday nerd. Your baby Sees, Meagan Monique Good
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone who participated 🙌🏾 in the #MG30DAYCHALLENGE \ #FF30DAYCHALLENGE 💪🏾 I love our fearless community 😭👊🏾💥!! @ForceFitnessINC & I looking forward to the next one with you~ to further reach our goals🏃🏾♀️!! Winners to be announced this week🤸🏾♂️!!!! #meagangood #forcefitnessinc #fit #fitness #igfitness #gym #workout #lifting #weightlifting #fitchicks #squats #npc #bodybuilding #muscle #npc #fitnesschallenge #fashion #positivevibes #youareworthy #inspirationalquotes #selflove #kingdomkids #faithwithoutworksisdead 💪🏾✨
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Have you joined my #MG30DAYCHALLENGE /#FF30DAYCHALLENGE 💪🏾? It’s not too late! Gym NOT required 👊🏾💥 {DETAILS n 🔗n my bio OR go to @ForceFitnessINC} #forcefitnessinc #MikeT #fit #fitness #igfitness #gym #workout #lifting #weightlifting #fitchicks #squats #npc #bodybuilding #muscle #selflove #meagangood #devonfranklin #fitnesschallenge #30days #purpose #positivevibes #thewait #thetruthaboutmen #lovequotes #inspirationalquotes #faithwithoutworksisdead ✨👊🏾
View this post on Instagram
Join my #MG30DAYCHALLENGE 👊🏾💥 STARTS 8/8!! I’m so excited to take this journey with you 🙌🏾!! Tell me some of your fitness goals??? Let’s work on them together! 💪🏾 Link in the bio. Details @ForceFitnessINC #fit #fitness #igfitness #gym #workout #lifting #weightlifting #fitchicks #squats #npc #bodybuilding #muscle #meagangood #devonfranklin #fitnesschallenge #positivevibes #inspirationalquotes #hotgirlsummer #faithwithoutworksisdead {gear by @vita_atletica thx boo 🙋🏽♀️} #FF30daychallenge
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.