Judge Bars Cyntoia Brown From Being Around Hubby J. Long’s Son Amid Safety Fears (Exclusive)

Cyntoia Brown Ordered To Stay Away From Husband Jaime Long’s Tween Son

Justice advocate Cyntoia Brown has been dragged into her new husband’s custody case with his son’s mother.

A Texas Family Court judge last week OK’d Stacey Kirkland’s motion to curb Christian rapper J. Long’s access to their 11-year-old son and an injunction barring Brown from going anywhere near him, BOSSIP has learned.

The mom said in court papers that Brown’s status as a convicted murderer has put her on edge, and she believes Long is so blinded by love that he won’t take the steps to keep the boy safe.

“I am extremely concerned about the safety of our young son, and do not believe that his father, Jaime, will take proper measures to protect (the boy) from danger,” Kirkland wrote in an affidavit that was obtained by BOSSIP.

Under Long and Kirkland’s original parenting plan, one parent was supposed to let the other one know if they intended to marry or live with someone else.

But Kirkland said in court papers that she heard from third parties that Long was in a relationship with Brown, which prompted the worried mom to file a motion to change their son’s custody terms and seek a restraining order that would stop Brown from coming within 500 feet of her son.

She said Long moved to Tennessee in February 2019 to be closer to Brown, who was released from state prison in August 2019.