GTFOHWTBS: Eric Garner’s Killer Daniel Pantaleo Sues NYPD For Wrongful Termination, “Never Put Pressure On His Neck”

Daniel Pantaleo Sues NYPD For Wrongful Termination

Daniel Pantaleo, the former NYPD police officer who killed Eric Garner with an illegal chokehold is now suing the department for wrongful termination. The basis for his argument? In essence, “I didn’t do anything wrong. Why y’all trippin’?”

According to LegalReader, Pantaleo’s lawyer Stuart London filed suit in New York state supreme court this week and says that everything that his client did to Eric Garner was not only legal but taught by the department.

“We still have many arguments, not the least of which will be the ridiculousness of the reckless assault convictions […] in which all of his contacts with Mr. Garner were appropriate and taught in the academy,” London said, adding that Pantaleo never put any pressure on Garner’s neck.

He goes on to say victim blame.

“Had Mr. Garner not resisted and not had such a compromised health situation, the result may have been very different,” London stated.

Rev. Al Sharpton’s reaction to the news laid it out pretty clearly.

“Pantaleo’s decision to seek his reinstatement is not only disrespectful to the Police Commissioner and NYPD, but also the Garner family,” Sharpton said. “He has shown no contrition or acknowledgment of his violent actions that ultimately killed Eric Garner.”

If the supreme court of New York allows Daniel Pantaleo back into the NYPD there’s gonna be an ISSUE. Hope they understand that…