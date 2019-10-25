Fancy: Ray J & Preggo Princess Love Unveil Sex Of Their 2nd Seed With Helicopter Gender Reveal
- By Bossip Staff
Princess Love And Ray J Reveal Baby’s Gender
Time for some adorable celebrity seed news. Princess Love and Ray J have found out the gender of their new baby, yayy! Princess announced her pregnancy back in August, but she still has a bit of a way to go before she pops. Just recently, Ray J took a step back from the #TB tour to focus on his family and take in all of these moments. Well, he’s really made this one special.
For the actual reveal, Ray J climbed into a helicopter while wife Princess Love and baby girl Melody watched safely from the ground. What do YOU think they’re having? Hit play to find out.
