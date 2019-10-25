Put On Blast: Trump Bootlicker Kellyanne Conway Threatens To Out Personal Life Of Reporter Who Wrote About Her Marriage [Video]

Audio Of Kellyanne Conway Threatening Reporter Caitlin Yilek

Kellyanne Conway has put herself in the middle of war of words between her boss, 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump, and her MAGA-hating husband George Conway.

That very accurate description of her place in relation to the men in her life REALLY grinds Kellyanne’s gears. Her panties were in such a wad that she recently commandeered a phone call between her assistant, Tom Joannou, and Washington Examiner breaking news reporter Caitlin Yilek. According to reports, Joannou asked that THEIR conversation be off the record, to which Yilek agreed, but when Kellyanne barged in on the convo, she had not made a pact that their conversation be off the record as well, so Yilek recorded it. Damn near all of it.

Conway was pissed off that Yilek had written about her husband.

Conway, 52, was furious that her husband George Conway, 56, who has attracted considerable media coverage by publicly feuding with Trump, was mentioned in the story. She took issue with a line in the story that she had “been in the middle of Trump’s barbs with her husband, George, a conservative lawyer who frequently makes headlines for his criticism of the president.”

After a confrontational 7-minute interrogation, Conway told Yilek that she “reports” about HER “personal life”, then the White House would be reporting on Yilek’s personal life. Sounds like a threat where we’re from. Check out the audio below.

Yikes.