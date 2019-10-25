She Dope: BbyMutha Takes Her Tyke-Raising Talents To COLORS For A Progeny-Producing Performance of “Heavy Metal [Video]

BbyMutha Performs “Heavy Metal” On COLORS

If you’ve never heard of BbyMutha then allow us the esteemed pleasure of making your acquaintance with the Chattanooga, Tennessee spitter.

According to an article in FADER, Brittnee Moore had her first pair of twins at age 17 and at age 24 she birthed ANOTHER pair of twins, making her a mother of four.

The now-30-year-old is not only a doting mom but also one of the most exciting upcoming voices in rap. BbyMutha recently recorded a performance of her banger “Heavy Metal” for COLORS and she absolutely bodies it.

Press play down bottom to check it out.

Hate it or love it???