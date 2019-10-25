Sloppy Sicko Seconds? Here’s Why Fans Think Drake Might Be Demolishing Kylie’s Doctored Donk

Are Kylie Jenner And Drake Dating

Last week we started hearing rumblings that the real reason for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s split was actually caused by Kylie dallying with Drake. Now eyewitnesses at Drizzy’s birthday party are causing further speculation with several spies saying Jenner was “never too far away” from Drake during his birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” the source says, noting the 22-year-old reality star also chatted with Diddy’s sons. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.” The source adds that Jenner was “drinking Mod Sélection Champagne and really seemed to be living her single best life.” A second source tells Us that Jenner and Drake, who turned 33 on Thursday, October 24, “spent a lot of time talking to each other” at the bash. “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” the second source says. “They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

You would’ve thought the family was all #TeamKanye, but Jenner wasn’t even the only Kardashian insider at the event, according to both US Weekly sources, Kris Jenner’s significant other Corey Gamble was also there.

Mind you, Kylie and Drake go waaaaaay back. The Canadian rapper performed at Kylie’s Sweet 16 back in August 2013, and Drake was in attendance at the family Christmas Eve party in 2015. Things just took a turn for the worst after the epic Pusha T vs. Drake rap battles last year — and Ye had a WHOLE hissy fit after learning Drake was following HIS WIFE Kim Kardashian on Instagram — although Kim denied rumors she’d ever bedded Drake.

Do you think Kylie would date Drake even though he and Travis collaborated so recently, and successfully? Not to mention, Kanye HATES him. Could Drake and Kanye be a modern day Romeo and Juliet? Or are they just a pair of carefree carousers?