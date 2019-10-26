Kanye West’s New Album Is A Digital Weed Plate And Twitter Is Crucifying It

Kanye’s Album Is Getting Dragged

Kanye West’s new gospel album, “Jesus Is King” has FINALLY hit the ‘net and it’s not exactly the Kanye classic that his fans were hoping for. While some people out in the world may love it, the overwhelming reaction from the internet is that this isn’t quite it.

Most of Twitter is throwing stones at Yeezus and wanting to e-toss his album in the trash and have it not return even after three days. Maybe Kanye can come back with some heat at some point, but this album, which is shorter than an episode of Living Single, is pretty worthy of the slander it’s getting.

Sad!