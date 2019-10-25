Source: John Parra / Getty

Revolt TV & Ghetto Film School Choose Five Creators For One-Of-A-Kind Program At LA Revolt Summit

Ghetto Film School and AT&T have selected five LA based filmmakers to participate in a specialized training providing access to industry connections, mentors and attendance PLUS documentation of their experience at the REVOLT Summit x AT&T Los Angeles. The summit, held this weekend, includes an undeniably West Coast lineup of industry idols such as Kehlani, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Vince Staples, Killer Mike, and Angela Rye who will take the stage in a variety of panel discussions.

Each the five finalists, David Hawkins, Mariah Woods, Kaija Johnson, Kevin Kai Goh, and Lori McCrory, submitted a 60 second video highlighting the inspiration behind their passion for media, music and technology. They’ll take various film techniques learned throughout their training and develop five video featurettes! We love to see it!