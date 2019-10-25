Arrests: #LHHNY Star Rich Dollaz Popped For Failure To Pay $125,000 Child Support
- By Bossip Staff
Rich Dollaz Arrested Over Missed Child Support Payments
Rich Dollaz was put behind bars this week for failing to pay up to the mother of his child.
Dollaz was processed at the jail and taken to Hudson County Family Court for a hearing. Since his arrest yesterday, Rich has posted $20,000 bail with an agreement to start making monthly child support payments.
Rich Dollaz has two sons and two daughters according to VH1. Reports didn’t say which of his baby’s mama had his put in cuffs but we can make an educated guess…
