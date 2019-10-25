Arrests: #LHHNY Star Rich Dollaz Popped For Failure To Pay $125,000 Child Support

Rich Dollaz was put behind bars this week for failing to pay up to the mother of his child.

TMZ reports say Rich Dollaz was arrested Thursday at his home in New Jersey and was booked for failure to pay child support. Hudson County Sheriff’s Office confirms Rich owes more than $125,000 to his kid’s mom.

Dollaz was processed at the jail and taken to Hudson County Family Court for a hearing. Since his arrest yesterday, Rich has posted $20,000 bail with an agreement to start making monthly child support payments.

Rich Dollaz has two sons and two daughters according to VH1. Reports didn’t say which of his baby’s mama had his put in cuffs but we can make an educated guess…