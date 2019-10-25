“Red Table Talk Exclusive”: Jada, Willow And Gammy Tackle The Narcissism Epidemic [VIDEO]

Monday’s Red Table Talk Episode Is All About Managing Narcissists

Happy Friday! Next week’s upcoming Red Table Talk episode is all about narcissism. The segment is dropping on Facebook Watch Monday, October 28 but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure TODAY. In the episode, renowned psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula sits down with Jada, Willow and Gammy for a revealing discussion around self-obsession and explains how to both identify and manage the narcissists in your life.

Check out the sneak peek below:

A new episode of “Red Table Talk” airs Monday on Facebook Watch at noon EST.