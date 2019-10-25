Did You Know The Legendary Jenifer Lewis Has Brought Her Vocal Talents To ‘The Addams Family’? [VIDEO]

Jenifer Lewis Takes On The Role As Great Auntie Sloom In “The Addams Family”

Happy Friday! Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking for something fun to see at the movies this weekend ‘The Addams Family’ is in theatres now! Check out this fun clip from THE ADDAMS FAMILY featuring your favorite ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis who voices Great Auntie Sloom in the film:

Gotta love it…

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

Will you be watching?