A Lil’ Positivity: Right Hand Foundation Celebrates Launch Of First Haven For Single Mothers In Atlanta

Right Hand Foundation Celebrates Launch Of First Haven For Single Mothers In Atlanta

Right Hand Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding families in unstable living conditions, launched in Atlanta to support underserved communities, specifically Atlanta-based single mothers and their children. Founded by music exec and R&B breakout star Khalid’s manager Courtney Stewart, Right Hand Foundation provides single mothers and children long-term housing, educational programs and much more. On top of housing, the foundation will offer educational programs that include financial planning, workforce training, health and wellness training, aiming to create a sustainable lifestyle for these women and their families. To learn more about Right Hand Foundation, visit righthandfnd.org.