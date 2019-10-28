Sleep More Comfortably With This Weighted Blanket

Depending on the day, sleep can either be a necessary evil or a blissful reprieve — it can be difficult to fall asleep (and stay asleep), and all too often we don’t get the amount of sleep we actually need. The most popular remedy on the market right now? Weighted blankets. Over the years, plenty of studies have shown these magical grounding blankets help alleviate stress and anxiety and soothe aches and pains — and that is precisely why you need to own one right now.

Designed to deliver a better night’s sleep, the Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket utilizes deep touch stimulation that helps your brain stimulate both serotonin and melatonin. That means you’ll feel extra snuggly as you drift off to dreamland and wake up feeling relaxed both mentally and physically. It comes with even weight distribution for added comfort and is double-stitched to secure the internal glass beads embedded inside. It’s even equipped with advanced cooling technology, so you can bid goodbye to night sweats.

Typically retailing for $249, you can now cop the Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket for only $139. That’s a savings of 44 percent.

The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket – $139 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.