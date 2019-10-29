Master Adobe’s Most Powerful Programs For Only $39

Before a post makes it to your heavily curated Instagram feed, it first goes through an editing process that involves a series of apps. The same thing happens in a professional setting. Way before a photo or video lands anywhere on the Internet, it must first be processed to perfection using a program or two. But unlike your Insta posts, you can’t just edit them via, say, FaceTune or VSCOCam. The trusted tools when it comes to professional editing are the Adobe CC apps.

Whether you’re an aspiring graphic artist or just someone looking to enhance their editing skills, the Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle is your ticket to gaining mastery of a handful of Adobe programs. Comprised of 12 courses, this learning package will get you familiarized with Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, InDesign, Adobe XD, and Dreamweaver. And on top of helping you get comfortable using these tools, you’ll also receive lessons on UX/UI, crafting websites, animating icons, charts, and graphs, creating beautiful motion graphics, and a whole lot more. By the time you finish training, you’ll know how to design a slew of creative content from scratch.

Ready to be an Adobe master? Pick up the Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle on sale for $39 — 98 percent off the usual cost of $2,400.

