So Sad: Reports Show Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Died By Suffocation After Being Kidnapped

Kamilly “Cupcake” McKinney Was Reportedly Sufficaed To Death After Being Kidnapped

According to Fox 8, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney died from asphyxiation by suffocation the same day she was kidnapped from a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama.

The suspects were read their capital murder warrants during a court hearing by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Clyde Jones as many hear the details of McKinney’s murder.

Kamille was reportedly abducted October 12 and her remains were found inside a dumpster in a landfill earlier this week. Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Brown, 29, were arrested and officially charged with capital murder of a victim less than 14 years of age.

Stallworth was reportedly confused by the charges and told the judge: “I don’t understand why I was charged with murder of this child.

Child pornography was found on Stallworth’s phone and he was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute. Brown was held on probation revocation with no bond for an unrelated kidnapping.