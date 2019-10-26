SMH: Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Early After Serving 11 Days Of Two-Week Sentence

According to the NY Daily News, Felicity Huffman was released Friday morning from a California federal prison two days before the end of a 14 day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman was released from the “low-security” prison because under the policy of the prison she was housed in, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

If you recall Huffman, 56, was sentenced last month to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

Conspiracy to commit federal program bribery carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The scheme was reportedly the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.