Prayers Up: Shaquille O’Neal’s Sister Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
- By Bossip Staff
Shaquille O’Neal’s Sister Passes Away From Cancer At Age 40
According to Vibe, the sister of Basketball Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal, has died after a battle with cancer.
Ayesha Harrison-Jex, 40, was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.
Shaq did not appear on Thursday’s broadcast. Hosts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith were among those who offered their condolences.
She graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor’s and masters’ degree.
She will reportedly be laid to rest in a military ceremony and is expected to be buried next to O’Neal’s stepfather, Sgt. Phillip Harrison.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.