Straight To Jail: Former LHH Hollywood Member Mally Mal Pleads Guilty To Illegal Prostitution Ring

Former LHH Hollywood Member Mally Mal Pleads Guilty To Illegal Prostitution Ring

Mally Mal has had a very interesting entrepreneur to say the least. He’s had semi popular songs with the likes of Tyga, Wiz Khalifa. He’s produced for Chris Brown producing his hit “I Can Transform Ya” even done some work for DJ Khaled. He even was allegedly the plug on exotic animals for celebrities getting them baby cubs and pet lions because that seems like a smart pet to have.He’s almost hosted parties with celebs such as Kourtney Kardashian. His most known venture was appearing Mona Scotts “Love & Hiphop Hollywood” where he appeared in about six episodes in 2014. Since then all the news with Mally has been the type of news nobody would want attached to their name. His relationship with NikkiBaby came with several of accusations from her that he beat her and threatened her with revenge porn.Earlier this year he was busted for alledgely running a prostitution ring out of Nevada. Which is weird when the city of Las Vegas has legal prostitution and laws with it for anyone wanting to sell ass to the public. Guess he couldn’t just follow the legal rules. We exclusively reported in April, One woman even called for the state of Nevada to clean up their policies after her ordeal with Mally Mal.

TMZ reports, Mally Mal struck a plea deal with prosecutors but doesn’t seem to be one that favors him at all according to the publication.

Federal prosecutors in Nevada say the famous producer and ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star pled guilty to 1 count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity. Translation: He was operating a prostitution ring. Mally Mall was accused of running the illegal biz from April 2002 until September 2014. The feds say he owned, operated and managed several of these sorts of businesses in Clark County, Nevada. The feds say he admitted to running the prostitution business while also providing, at times, his own credit card to pay for airfare and travel-related expenses for the prostitutes. He’d also pimp the women on websites like Backpage.

Most people wouldn’t know anything about running illegal operations but even they would probably know using your own credit card for illegal activities isn’t the smartest idea at all. Lets not even get started on him pimping them out on backpage. Atleast 3 of the girls involved in his ring have accused him of forcing them to be prostitutes against their wishes. They even allege he did all this illegal active while using a shell company. Further proof that what you see on social media isn’t what it seems. Another case of a celebrity saying their funds come from one place but eventually the truth telling us another story. Mally is set to be sentenced January 21st.