Diddy Was A Downer? Cassie Feels “Sad” For Who She Was Before Relationship With Alex Fine

Cassie Reflects On Life Two Years Ago

Cassie has been getting candid while flexing her writing skills lately on Instagram. If you’ve followed her public image since the “Me & U” singer hit the music scene, you know that there was a period where she was just silent about her personal life. Now, Cassie is sharing a bit of introspective into her life just a few years ago.

Casandra posted up a photo she says is from 2017 and reflected on feeling sad for who she used to be.

Do you ever come across old pictures of yourself and get blown away by how much you’ve transformed? When I look at pictures it brings me back to the exact place and time where I can literally touch the feelings I was feeling, almost experiencing them all over again with a sense of calm. It’s a form of therapy for me. Was I happy? Was I eating that day? Did I sleep the night before? What was I stressing at that moment? What front did I have up that day? This photo was of me in NY on May 31st, 2017. I feel sad for the girl in the picture because I know the personal demons she was battling, but I’m so excited for her growth to come. It’s bittersweet looking at this photo. This is a shout out to everyone on their journey! I’m still on mine and I hope that me sharing can help others know that there is so much joy in recognizing your growth every step of the way.

Fans applauded Cassie, who is expecting her first child, for sharing the sweet photo.

