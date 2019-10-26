They Hate To See It: Fabolous Slams Haters ‘Fueling’ His Emily B Affection

Fabolous Addresses Negative Comments Concerning Emily B Reunion

Fabolous sees the comments about him and Emily B and he’s exercising his block button moving forward. The happy and in love rapper took a moment from posting up his rumored wife Emily B to address the backlash he’s received since publicly claiming his Queen of over a decade.

Fab and Emily have had a rocky relationship, but that was the past and Fab is not tolerating the negativity. Mocking folks so pressed over their new found happiness, he wrote:

When you see how much people hate to see you happy…. but it just fuels your happiness.

If you look closer, his hashtags tell a complete story.

#NahCantLieThatWasAGoodOneBae

#TheySoFunnyButSoMiserable

#YouWannaBlockEmOrJustKeepLettingThemLookAndBeMad

#YeaYouRightBlockEmAndWhoeverWitEm

https://www.instagram.com/p/B39uWtlgzMy/

