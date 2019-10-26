Can You Blame Her? Kamala Harris Bails On HBCU Benedict College Criminal Justice Forum After Racist Donald Trump Given “Bipartisan Justice Award”

Kamala Harris Pulls Out Of HBCU Criminal Justice Forum Over Trump Award

Kamala Harris is not here for anyone who is celebrating a “lawless” and racist Donald Trump.

According to MediaITE, Harris pulled out of an appearance at HBCU Benedict College (what an ironic name considering the circumstance) after the school thought it would be dope to honor 53% of white women’s president with a “Bipartisan Justice Award”. For what? We have NO idea but only 7 students from the college attended the ceremony.

Kamala unleashed the Kraken on both the school and the president via a campaign email:

Harris will instead discuss criminal justice reform at open event with students and the broader community in Columbia

Tomorrow, October 26, Senator Kamala Harris will join students and the broader Columbia community to discuss criminal justice reform instead of participating in the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College. “As the only candidate who attended an HBCU, I know the importance that these spaces hold for young Black Americans,” said Harris. “Today, when it became clear Donald Trump would receive an award after decades of celebrating mass incarceration, pushing the death penalty for innocent Black Americans, rolling back police accountability measures and racist behavior that puts people’s lives at risk, and then learned all but ten Benedict students are excluded from participating, I cannot in good faith be complicit in papering over his record. Instead, I’ll host students from all campuses as well as the broader Columbia community to come and discuss this critical issue that I’ve worked on for my entire career. “Donald Trump is a lawless President. Not only does he circumvent the laws of our country and the principles of our Constitution, but there is nothing in his career that is about justice, for justice, or in celebration of justice.”

Harris did not leave potential constituents at the college high-and-dry, however, she agreed to host a roundtable discussion today at 2pm as opposed to attending the sham forum that thought it appropriate to lick Donald Trump’s boots.

What the hell was the administration at Benedict College THINKING??? SMFH.