Jesus Take The Wheel: Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Allegedly Caught Pilots Watching A Live Stream Of The Bathroom

Southwest Airlines Pilots Get Caught Watching Live Stream Of Plane Bathroom

According to the NY Post, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant filed a lawsuit claiming that she caught two pilots streaming hidden-camera footage of the airplane’s bathroom.

Renee Steinaker says in her lawsuit that she discovered the surveillance during a 2017 flight. Pilot Capt. Terry Graham reportedly asked her to come to the cockpit so he could go to the bathroom. Steinaker noticed an iPad on the windshield showing a livestream video playing on it of Graham in the bathroom. The captain’s co-pilot, Ryan Russell, reportedly panicked when he realized she noticed the device.

Steinaker took a photo of the iPad and alerted her superiors when the plane landed.