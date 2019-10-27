SMH: Bronx School Dean Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Special Needs Student Into A Metal Table

Bronx School Dean Arrested After Slamming Special Needs Student On Metal Table

According to the NY Post, a Bronx school dean was swiftly arrested after allegedly slamming a special-needs student into a metal table after he allegedly skipped the lunch line.

Melvin Wigfall, 42, was charged with assault after allegedly attacking a student at P.S. 17X on Forest Avenue in Woodstock.

After the 13-year-old had been spotted cutting the line for lunch Tuesday, Wigfall told the boy to go to the back of the line. After he refused, the irate teacher grabbed him, slamming him into a metal table repeatedly and putting his fist to the boy’s neck, authorities said.

The student suffered bruising and pain, and later reported the incident the police.

A Department of Education released a statement saying: