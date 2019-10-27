Saturday Night Live: Watch Chance The Rapper Perform “Zanies and Fools” & “Handsome” With Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

Chance The Rapper Performs Live On Saturday Night Live

On Saturday, October 26, Chance The Rapper had the honor of doing double duty as host and musical guest for an episode of Saturday Night Live. That means he was going hard all night, switching back and forth from doing skits to giving some unforgettable live renditions of his own songs.

For his first performance, Chance gave us an energetic and highly-personal look at his song, “Zanies and Fools.” After that, the rapper brought Megan Thee Stallion on stage as the two performed “Handsome” together.

Peep both moments down below: