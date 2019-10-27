So Nasty And So Rude: NeNe Leakes Accused Of Befriending Kenya’s Dirty Dogging Hubby AND Spitting On Her During “RHOA” Finale Taping!

Nene Leakes And Kenya Moore Had Huge Fight In Athens Over Marc Daly

The new season of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” hasn’t even started but we’re already hearing all kinds of craziness from behind the scenes. Apparently the cast trip to Greece wasn’t all Kumbaya — especially between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore.

According to Love B. Scott, sources overheard Moore and Leakes fighting during the finale, which was taped in Atlanta last week, and the argument was about an even bigger spat they had during the trip to Athens, Greece which stemmed from NeNe’s relationship with Marc Daly.

“Kenya confronted NeNe after hearing that she’d been talking to Marc behind her back. Things escalated quickly, with NeNe telling Kenya that Marc said he ‘doesn’t even like’ her. NeNe continued to throw out different things she and Gregg were allegedly told by Marc as their fight got more intense.” That’s when, according to our sources, “NeNe began to make a ‘hocking’ sound as if she was preparing to spit in Kenya’s direction.”

While the outlet couldn’t confirm that NeNe actually spit, sources for B.Scott say at least one cast member heard NeNe say she was close to spitting on Kenya during their Athens argument at the finale taping.

The arguments in Athens and during the finale weren’t anomalies either — NeNe and Kenya also had an altercation that nearly turned physical during the cast trip to Toronto.

Yiiiiiikes! Are y’all surprised that NeNe would stoop so low as to interfere in Kenya’s marriage just to one up her? This sounds like a whole mess. We hope the spit talk isn’t true — that’s pretty disgusting. Nothing classy about slinging saliva at someone.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ premieres November 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Check out more photos from the Greece trip on the flip.