SMH: Rachel Maddow Calls Out Her Own Bosses At NBC For Reportedly Trying To Silence Weinstein Stories

Rachel Maddow Holds Her NBC Bosses Accountable
Journalist Ronan Farrow revealed recently that the executives over at NBC attempted to halt his initial exposé on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse allegations. Following that news going public, popular MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow spent her Friday night calling out her own bosses.
Maddow decided to hold NBC execs accountable after she learned of Farrow’s reporting, which he further detailed in his new book, Catch and Kill. Farrow also alleges that the network attempted to stifle stories related to Matt Lauer and other NBC figures accused of similar sexual misconduct.
“The allegations about the behavior of Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer are gut-wrenching at baseline, no matter who you are or what your connection is to this story,” Rachel Maddow said on Friday. “But accusations that people in positions of authority in this building may have been complicit in some way of shielding those guys from accountability, those accusations are very, very hard to stomach.”
Maddow also said during her show that NBC did indeed seek to “pause” the reporting Farrow was doing on Weinstein. She went on to reveal that her and NBCUniversal will help release any former NBC News employees from non-disclosure agreements as a result of misconduct.
“Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidentiality or non-disparagement provision in their separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation.”
