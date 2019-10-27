Homecoming Horror: Two Dead And At Least A Dozen Injured By Gunman At Texas A&M Party

Shooting Near Texas A&M Claims Two Lives

We are so sad to report that two people were killed and more than 12 others were wounded at a homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, near Texas A&M University-Commerce after a gunman opened fire according to NY Daily News reports.

Hunt County Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford said the department received a call just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday about cars parked on Highway 380 outside The Party Venue in Greenville, about an hour northeast of Dallas. About 15 minutes later, gunfire rang out. Everybody just left if they could,” Oxford said. “It was a big scramble.” None of the victims have been identified, including whether they were students at Texas A&M, but Oxford said they were “college-aged people.” A fraternity “may have been involved,” he said.

The event, which drew as many as 750 attendees was not sanctioned by Texas A&M according to officials.

The gunman, who Oxford says used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun is still at large and has not been identified. Deputies initially believed the weapon used was a rifle, but later discovered it was a fake from a Halloween costume.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting,” Texas A&M said in a statement.

This is just awful. We hope they catch the suspect soon.