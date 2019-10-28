Apryl And Fizz Took Their Relationship Public (Again) And The Internet Is LAUGHING At How Unbothered Omarion Is

Omarion Is Unbothered

If you’ve been watching Love & Hip-Hop for the last few weeks then you know that Omarion’s baby momma is all in the mix with Omarion’s former boy bandmate Fizz. First they had a bunch of social media pics that insinuated a relationship. Then they took it all to reality TV. Now Fizz and Apryl are all over the world showing off their love.

All the while, people are wondering how Omarion feels about the whole thing. Wanna know? Take a look:

That’s a level of unbothered we all aspire to. He hasn’t had a single post, subtweet or interview about the situation. He really does not seem to care at all. That’s incredible and it only has people laughing at Fizz and Apryl’s relationship even more.

Everyone: Yo Apryl & Fizz are shady! Loyalty is dead. I can’t believe this. Omarion must be sick. Omarion: pic.twitter.com/ecUPUat4Ch — 🐉DragonBall C☄️ (@CyndiiL) October 27, 2019

Take a look at the pure hilarity of Omarion’s unbothered-ness.