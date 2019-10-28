Coupled Up: Wiz Khalifa Is Halloween BOO-ed With Model Banger Aimee Aguilar

Wiz Khalifa Dating Aimee Aguilar

Another Halloween, another BOO for Wiz Khalifa. Just a year ago, the rapper was strutting his stuff in matching costumes with model Winnie Harlow. This year, same tune, different lady. Wiz is now coupled up for Aimee Aguilar, a self-proclaim ‘blogger’ and model.

Aimee’s Twitter page states she’s 25 and resides in Los Angeles. Other than that, we don’t know much about the banger, besides the fact that she makes a CUTE Chun-li.

Are YOU feeling these two as a couple?

