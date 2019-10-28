Bless Our Ears: Justin Bieber Promises A New Album Before Christmas If His Instagram Post Gets 20 Million Likes

Justin Bieber Tempts Fans With A New Album Before 2020

In vocally-gifted white folks news, Justin Bieber is ready to release some new music–but only if his fans reaaaaally want it.

Over the weekend, Bieber wrote a message to his fans on Instagram, prompting all of his followers to show how much they want some new music. If his latest post racks up a whopping 20 million likes, he’ll drop his fifth studio album before Christmas. “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand 😉 love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster,” Justin wrote in his caption, prompting fans to encourage him.

The post is currently at 5.5. million likes, but with 120 million followers on IG, it’s definitely a possibility that Biebs will have to give us some more music this year–which is pretty big, considering how long it’s been. Almost four years have passed since Justin released his last studio album, Purpose.

Not only did he promise new music before Christmas, though, but the singer also may have hinted at a return to making some music in the same vein as his beloved album Journals. Before posting the photo asking fans for 20 million likes, Justin posted text that reads “R&BIEBER,” implying that whatever he releases next will be in the R&B realm.

So, if you want some new music from Justin Bieber: go like his most recent Instagram post so he can hit 20 million. With how big of a star he is, it’s pretty safe to say we’ll probably be getting that album before Christmas.