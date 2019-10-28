A Lil’ Positivity: Lyft Is Offering Free Rides For Unemployed Passengers Going To Job Interviews

Lyft just announced a new initiative that is going to give their users free or discounted rides to job interviews and during the first three weeks of employment.

The company also cited a

that said “children’s opportunities for economic mobility are shaped by the neighborhoods in which they grow up,” along with citing

that shows “44% of Lyft rides start or end in low-income areas.”

“For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities,” a statement from Lyft reads.