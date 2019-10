A Lil’ Positivity: Lyft Is Offering Free Rides For Unemployed Passengers Going To Job Interviews

Lyft just announced a new initiative that is going to give their users free or discounted rides to job interviews and during the first three weeks of employment.

According to the rideshare company, the Jobs Access Program looks to close the transportation gap in low-income communities. Lyft is partnering with national and local organizations, which includes the National Down Syndrome Society and United Way, to offer the program in over 35 markets in the US and Canada.

The company also cited a

that said “children’s opportunities for economic mobility are shaped by the neighborhoods in which they grow up,” along with citing

that shows “44% of Lyft rides start or end in low-income areas.”

“For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities,” a statement from Lyft reads.