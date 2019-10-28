Frugal Queen: Zazie Beetz On How She Sneaks Candy Into ANY Movie Theater [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
57th New York Film Festival - "Joker" - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Zazie Beetz Gives Up Her Secret To Sneaking Candy Into The Movies

It’s no secret that Zazie Beetz is a huge movie star: in the past couple years alone, she’s starred in Deadpool 2 and Joker, two of the highest grossing R-rated films of all time. But she’s not just in the movie, she likes going to the theater, too.

Because of her immense experience with all kinds of movies, the actress talked to James Corden about her sneaky ability to get her own snacks into every single movie theater she goes to. Check out the interview down below to see her secrets:

Categories: For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.