Baby Fine Soiree: Cassie Has Swanky ‘Girls Night’ Rooftop Baby Shower [Photos]

Cassie Shares Photos From Roof Top Baby Shower

It’s almost time to welcome Baby Fine. So let the celebrations commence.

Singer Cassie, her hubby and a select group of her gal pals all got together to show her unborn baby girl with gifts. The ladies gathered at the rooftop of Hollyweird’s Dream hotel for the occasion. Cassie was all smiles next to Alex Fine, and comfy in a black bodysuit with plenty of stretch for her baby bump.

Previously, we reported that Cassie implied she’s much happier after finding her ‘Fine’ man, and we can see it!

Alex Fine shared his own photos from the event, thanking all of Cassie’s girlfriends for the support. The newlyweds were temple to temple and all smiles.

Lola Monroe, Karrueche and more attended Cassie’s baby shower Hit the flip for more photos.