Jesus Ain’t Trippin’, Why Should I? Fred Hammond Says He’ll Continue Working With Kanye West Despite MAGA-ness [Video]

Fred Hammond Says He Will Work With Kanye West Despite Trump Support

Come as you are, even if “as you are” is wearing a MAGA hat.

Let gospel legend Fred Hammond tell it, that is his philosophy when it comes to working with the ostracized and obtuse Kanye West.

Hammond is featured on Kanye’s new album Jesus Is King and tells TMZ that the two never talked politics while in the studio, but even so, he’s not into cutting people off just because they support the trash a$$ president.

Check out Fred’s full explanation in the video below.

Would you work with a person who you know supports Donald Trump?