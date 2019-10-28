Sunday School Dropout: Pettiest Reactions To Kanye’s Poot-Scented “Jesus Is King” Album
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Pettiest “Jesus Is King” Reactions
WELP, it happened: Kanye dropped his holy red hat rappity-rap album “Jesus Is King” that immediately sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet while proving, yet again, that nobody is really ever canceled.
And yes, he’s 100% serious about this musical path which is troubling considering how, uh,
GOD AWFUL questionable the 11-track, 27-minute album is (in real life).
So questionable, in fact, that Twitter can’t stop roasting/praising it (but mostly roasting it).
Peep the pettiest reactions to Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” album on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.