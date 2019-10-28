Sunday School Dropout: Pettiest Reactions To Kanye’s Poot-Scented “Jesus Is King” Album

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Pettiest “Jesus Is King” Reactions

WELP, it happened: Kanye dropped his holy red hat rappity-rap album “Jesus Is King” that immediately sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet while proving, yet again, that nobody is really ever canceled.

And yes, he’s 100% serious about this musical path which is troubling considering how, uh, GOD AWFUL questionable the 11-track, 27-minute album is (in real life).

So questionable, in fact, that Twitter can’t stop roasting/praising it (but mostly roasting it).

Peep the pettiest reactions to Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” album on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.