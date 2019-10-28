GTFOH, You Bum! Donald Trump Greeted With Boos And “Lock Him Up” Chant At Nationals World Series Game
Donald Trump attended game 5 of the World Series last night in Washington, D.C. as the home team Nationals played the Houston Astros.
When his face was emblazoned across the jumbotron, the crowd at Nationals Park let 53% of white women’s president know exactly how they feel about POTUS 45.
That ain’t no fake news. That ain’t a biased poll. THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is the will of the American people. The booing was just the beginning, following the cascade of boos, followed another deliciously trolly chant…
This morning, you might have noticed that “Joe and Mika” and “Sorry Joe” are trending high on Twitter and wondered why. Well, check out this clip of Joe Scarborough’s and Mika Brzezinski’s reaction to the chant on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
During the 2016 election these two clowns, who now spend their mornings lambasting Trump, schmoozed and kiki’ed with Donald regularly. Many would argue that Morning Joe giving Donald such generous air-time assisted in getting him elected, so they should probably just STFU about “civility”. Moreover, unlike Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump might legitimately be a criminal.
