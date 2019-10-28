Ebruv In The Morning: Kano Talks ‘Top Boy’, Black British Culture, And The Rise Of Grime Music [Video]

Ebro In The Morning Interviews Kano About ‘Top Boy’ And More

If you have not watched the new season of Top Boy, or any other season of Top Boy, we can’t stress enough how much of a disservice you are doing yourself. They’re all on Netflix and are well worth your time. It’s an incredible series dealing with street life in the UK and will hip you to the fact that being British is NOT Mary Poppins and tea and crumpets.

That said, one of the stars of the show, Kano, recently appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning to talk about the show, Black British culture, and his career as one of the OG voices of grime music.

Press play down bottom to check it out.

It will be very interesting to see how Americans open their minds to Black British music and culture over the next couple of years.