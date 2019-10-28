Hate It Or Love It?!?! Ashanti And Lady Gaga Share A Mic To Sing “Foolish” For Fans In Vegas [VIDEO]

Lady Gaga And Ashanti Sing “Foolish” At Brian Newman’s Lounge Show

Looks like Lady Gaga is an Ashanti fan! Over the weekend the two ladies joined forces to rock the mic during musician Brian Newman’s “After Dark” lounge show at the NoMad restaurant in Las Vegas.

A fan video of the collaboration shared on Twitter shows Gaga, 33, and Ashanti, 39, singing into the same microphone on stage to lyric’s from Ashanti’s 2002 hit, “Foolish” :

Ashanti and Lady Gaga giving a impromptu collab is a weekend mood. pic.twitter.com/XcuN3bry2q — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) October 27, 2019

It almost looks like Gaga is trying to grab the mic away riiight? But clearly the ladies were having a love fest the way they were holding on to each other and then proceeded to hug once they finally finished. The crowd was definitely loving this duet. Were you though?

Here’s another version of the video where you can see how it all started:

This is a pretty unexpected duet — did you liiiiikey?