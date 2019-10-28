#BOSSIPSounds: Johnnie “Smurf” Smith Releases Moving Visual For New Single “I Recommend Jesus” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
“I Recommend Jesus” By Johnnie “Smurf” Smith
Musician and man-of-God Johnnie “Smurf” Smith is a Philadelphia native who is taking his career into his own hands by releasing his own artistic visions.
The long-time tour musician recently dropped a new single called “I Recommend Jesus” alongside the accompanying music video featuring hard-hitting visuals that depict life with and without Christ by your side.
Press play below to check it out.
Thoughts?
