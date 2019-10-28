#BOSSIPSounds: Johnnie “Smurf” Smith Releases Moving Visual For New Single “I Recommend Jesus” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Johnnie Smurf Smith "I Recommend Jesus"

Source: James Johnson Jr. / Smurf/YouTube

“I Recommend Jesus” By Johnnie “Smurf” Smith

Musician and man-of-God Johnnie “Smurf” Smith is a Philadelphia native who is taking his career into his own hands by releasing his own artistic visions.

The long-time tour musician recently dropped a new single called “I Recommend Jesus” alongside the accompanying music video featuring hard-hitting visuals that depict life with and without Christ by your side.

Press play below to check it out.

Thoughts?

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hate It or Love It?!?!, Jesus Take The Wheel

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.