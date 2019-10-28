Culture In The Capital: Culture Creators Celebrates Inaugural C2 Summit In D.C.

Culture Creators Celebrates Inaugural C2 Summit In D.C.

On Monday, October 21st, Culture Creators held its inaugural C2 Summit -presented by Hilton- in Washington, D.C. The C2 Summit is a platform that targets students of color across historically black colleges and universities, presented free of charge to students that applied and were accepted.

Panelists, handpicked by the Culture Creators, spoke to eager students about entertainment, industry careers, sports, and much more. Specific panels included “THE SOUND OF CULTURE: Behind The Business of Music,” “BLACK ADVANTAGE: Using Your Cultural Fluency As Your Competitive Advantage,” “GREENLIGHT: Navigating TV/Film Content and Careers,” “WME’s GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME: The Business of Sports & Entertainment,” “START IT UP: Entrepreneurship in A Digital Age,” “MAKE YOUR MARK: Defining the Culture of Your Brand,” “CONTROL THE CROWD: Festivals & Live Music Business 101 Sponsored by Live Nation Urban,” “The ARC of Independence: Navigating Entertainment on Your Own Terms,” and “Entrepreneurship 101.”

As if the vibes couldn’t become any greater, three students were surprised with VIP passes to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit after participating in an impromptu “30-second Pitch” contest hosted by moderator Marcus Noel!

Culture Creators will continue to elevate and empower tomorrow’s leaders and creatives as the C2 Summit expands to additional cities in 2020! We love to see it!