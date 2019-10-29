Celebrity Jeweler Says Lil Yachty Tried To Pay For Bling With $70K Bounced Check; Files Lawsuit

Gunven’s Fine Jewelry Says “Minnesota” Rapper Owes $233K For Pricey Bling

A jeweler to the stars has accused Lil Yachty of bailing on a six-figure balance for several pieces of high-end jewels.

Gunven’s Fine Jewelry recently sued the rapper for breach of contract, alleging he reneged on paying for bling to the tune of more than $200,000, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Gunven’s said it had been doing business with the flame-haired artist since 2017, sending him jewels that he would later pay for if he decided to keep, including a $175,000 white gold diamond ring, a rose gold Patek Philippe watch that’s worth $195,000, a white gold Rolex for $95,000, and a white gold diamond tennis bracelet for $200,000.

The suit says Lil Yachty paid off more than half of the more than $600,000 balance for more than 20 pieces, but the jewelers said he still owes $233,000 – and the last check he wrote them for $70,000 bounced.

The jeweler said it demanded the items in question back from Lil Yachty, but he refused, the complaint states.

The jewelers also included text messages they contend were between them and the Atlanta rapper, where he admits that he owes them money for the ice, but gives them a bunch of excuses on why he can’t pay.

“..Bro if I had it I would give it to you,” Lil Yachty allegedly wrote in text message submitted as evidence. “I’m not gone hold u (sic) out if I had it just to give. I have had many bills to pay. Taxes, debt, etc…All that money went instantly. The teeth I just got I traded jewelry for.”

Gunven’s wants its money, plus they want Yachty to pay punitive damages and their lawyer’s fees.

Lil Yachty had not responded to the lawsuit as of Oct. 28.