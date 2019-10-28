R-E-S-P-E-C-T??? Bernie Sanders Tells Black Student To “Respect” Police Work “So You Don’t Get Shot In The Back Of The Head”

Bernie Sanders Tells Black Student To Respect Police To No Get Shot

Been there. Done that. Got the toe tag to prove it.

Bernie Sanders was on the campaign trail at South Carolina HBCU Benedict College when he was asked by a male student what advice he would give him about dealing with the pigs cops if he were the senator’s son.

The answer that Sanders gave was tone deaf, out-of-touch, and frankly, insulting. Peep the video below.

HBCU Student asks @BernieSanders, “If I were your son, what advice would you give to me the next time I’m pulled over by a police officer”? Bernie: “Identify who the police officer is – and I would respect what they are doing so that you don’t get shot in the back of the head”. pic.twitter.com/Ks5VKxQrOC — Jamiah (@NJPrince21) October 26, 2019

Did he really just tell that young Black man to…respect…the police to keep from being shot?

Hey, Bernie, do you know how many videos we’ve seen of Black people who were showing “respect” to the bacon-scented officers who subsequently shot dead for absolutely no reason? There are many, many, many names but Philando Castile comes to the top of mind. He was showing the offending officer inordinate respect by notifying him of the legally registered weapon that was inside of his vehicle. We’d direct you to speak to Philando yourself, but, well, he’s dead.

Maybe try not to be a complete d-bag if you want to be President in 2020. Just a thought.