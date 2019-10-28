New Music: Luh Kel Drops Visuals For Single “Movie” Featuring PnB Rock

Luh Kel Drops Single “Movie” Featuring PnB Rock

17 year old St. Louis based artist Luh Kel has seen a good deal of success on social media and streaming platforms thus far. Now, he’s just dropped a video for his latest banger “Movie” featuring PnB Rock. His previous single, “Wrong” became a viral hit on Tik Tok this past spring, peaking at #37 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart in April and grabbing over 110 MILLI views on Youtube. Check out “Movie” above and let us know how you’re feeling it!