New Music: Luh Kel Drops Visuals For Single “Movie” Featuring PnB Rock
- By Bossip Staff
Luh Kel Drops Single “Movie” Featuring PnB Rock
17 year old St. Louis based artist Luh Kel has seen a good deal of success on social media and streaming platforms thus far. Now, he’s just dropped a video for his latest banger “Movie” featuring PnB Rock. His previous single, “Wrong” became a viral hit on Tik Tok this past spring, peaking at #37 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart in April and grabbing over 110 MILLI views on Youtube. Check out “Movie” above and let us know how you’re feeling it!
