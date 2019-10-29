No Tricks (All) Treats: Celebs Who Slayed Halloween 2019 (So Far)

<!–nextpage–>

<h2>Tracee Ellis Ross</h2>

Tracee Ellis Ross was DJ Quik and it was EPIC.

Halloween might not be till Thursday, but some of your favorite celebs already got into the spooky spirit. Over the weekend several stars donned their best Halloween getups and poured their curves into costumes for “Boo!” bashes.

Hit the flip for the flyest celeb Halloween costume—so far. We’re SURE there’s more to come.