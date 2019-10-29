No Tricks (All) Treats: Celebs Who Slayed Halloween 2019 (So Far)

- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B



<h2>Tracee Ellis Ross</h2>
Tracee Ellis Ross was DJ Quik and it was EPIC.

Halloween might not be till Thursday, but some of your favorite celebs already got into the spooky spirit. Over the weekend several stars donned their best Halloween getups and poured their curves into costumes for “Boo!” bashes.

Hit the flip for the flyest celeb Halloween costume—so far. We’re SURE there’s more to come.

Halloween



Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty had an epic pre-Halloween weekend as Harley Quinn and The Joker.

Cardi B

Cardi B



Bardi was a sexy nurse.

View this post on Instagram

I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass❤️

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods was sexy black Queen Cleopatra.

Jhene Aiko

View this post on Instagram

can u dig it?

A post shared by Chilombo (@jheneaiko) on

Jhene Aiko has several Halloween costumes this year, two of which are

View this post on Instagram

the champ is here 🗣

A post shared by Chilombo (@jheneaiko) on

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union had a huge Halloween birthday bash and dressed herself and “shady baby” Kavia James as the Clovers from her film “Bring It On.”

View this post on Instagram

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    Jeannie Mai

    Jeannie Mai gave the Internet her best Kehlani costume for Halloween. She nailed it and posted up with her boo Jeezy at Gabrielle Union’s party.

    View this post on Instagram

    EPIC #CaliforniaLove

    A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

    B. Simone, BlameitOnKway and Jess Hilarious

    The trio had an epic Halloween party. B. Simone was Da Bride of Da Baby, Jess Hilarious was Cleopatra and BlameItOnKway was a video game character.

    Halloween

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Halloween

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Halloween

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Ashley Graham

    Ashley Graham’s knocked up Jessica Rabbit look was a hit. Her husband also dressed as Macho Man Randy Savage.

