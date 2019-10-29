LHHH: Fizz And Apryl KEEP Doing Moniece Dirty And Twitter Is DRAGGING Them

Fizz And Apryl Keep Disrespecting Moniece

If there’s been one person who’s been wronged by Apryl and Fizz’s relationship all season, it’s Fizz’s ex Moniece. We would say Omarion but he’s totally unbothered. Moniece, though, has been the victim of lies and disrespect. First, Apryl and Fizz acted like they were just friends, then they refused to acknowledge Moniece when they saw her at a skating party.

Moniece tried to address the couple but they straight up turned away and avoided her. This is all after Fizz treated Moniece like she was unstable and crazy this whole time. This is gaslighting and dirty dogging of Moniece. Fans are coming to her side through it all.

Meanwhile, they are dragging the hell out of Fizz and Apryl again.