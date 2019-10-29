21-Year-Old Woman Charged In Boyfriend’s Suicide Death After Encouraging Him To Kill Himself

Jesus take the wheel!

21-Year-Old Former Boston College Student Charged In Boyfriend’s Suicide Death

A former Boston College student has been charged in the death of her boyfriend. NBC News reports that a grand jury indicted Inyoung You, 21, who is from South Korea in the death of her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, 22.

On May 20 Urtula died after he jumped off a parking garage, the same day he was supposed to graduate.

NBC adds that prosecutors said in the two months before he took his own life, he and You exchanged 75,000 text messages, with more than half coming from her. Several of them seemed to be directly triggering Urtula’s depression. In them, You told him to kill himself and to “go die,” and that the “world would be better off without him.”

This the second time in recent years that a woman has been charged in the suicide death of her boyfriend.

Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. Authorities alleged that Carter encouraged her boyfriend to “take action” and ultimately kill himself, which he did. She’s serving a 15-month sentence.

Inyoung You is currently in South Korea but prosecutors are hopeful she’ll return and if not, they are considering extradition.



