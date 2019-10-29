Michael Ealy Says New Show “Stumptown” Is TV Escapism At Its Best (Exclusive)

Actor Plays Detective In New ABC Dramedy “Stumptown”

Michael Ealy said he hopes his new primetime dramedy “Stumptown” will help viewers take their focus off of the country’s current strife and onto some good TV.

“The show itself is a nice respite from reality,” Ealy told us in a recent interview. “We just live in such interesting times where we are just inundated with scandal. The political world is the highest-rated reality series right now.”

Ealy plays Portland, Or. Det. Miles Hoffman in the graphic novel adaptation, and has an unlikely run-in with show star Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) a down on her luck former Marine.

In the show’s pilot episode, Parios helps Hoffman save a woman who has been kidnapped, but Hoffman ends up arresting her for several unpaid parking tickets. But after her help with his kidnapping case, Ealy’s character suggests that she consider becoming a private investigator.

Ealy said “Stumptown” is escapist entertainment at a time when the public really needs it.

“I found that our show is a nice break from that,” he said. “We try to keep a quirky light time to the subject matter. And obviously, Portland is a quirky town, so it comes together in that kind of way.”

“Stumptown” airs Wednesday nights at 10 P.M EST On ABC.